Community Land Trust presentation on May 10 at Green Fields Market
Community Land Trusts are the subject of a talk and presentation of a documentary film set for Wednesday, May 10, in the upstairs meeting room of Green Fields Market, at 144 Main St. Titled "The Roots of the Community Land Trust," will run from 6:30 to 8:30 pm.
