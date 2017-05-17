Burlington's Lost Shul Mural Inspires...

Burlington's Lost Shul Mural Inspires a New Play

22 hrs ago Read more: Seven Days

Two years ago, members of Burlington's Jewish community finally unveiled the newly restored Lost Shul Mural , a distinctive work of folk art that was painted in 1910 by a Jewish immigrant from Lithuania. The mural, which for decades adorned the altar of an Orthodox Jewish shul , or synagogue, in the Old North End, was nearly lost after the building where it hung was sold and repurposed as commercial space.

