Burlington's Lost Shul Mural Inspires a New Play
Two years ago, members of Burlington's Jewish community finally unveiled the newly restored Lost Shul Mural , a distinctive work of folk art that was painted in 1910 by a Jewish immigrant from Lithuania. The mural, which for decades adorned the altar of an Orthodox Jewish shul , or synagogue, in the Old North End, was nearly lost after the building where it hung was sold and repurposed as commercial space.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seven Days.
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unfriendly City (Aug '15)
|Apr '17
|Malooful islam
|42
|New Vermont Gay Bar Under Fire Over Name Some S...
|Mar '17
|No Guacamole on m...
|18
|What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po...
|Mar '17
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|5
|Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke...
|Feb '17
|Ozzie King Of Zyl...
|2
|Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer
|Feb '17
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|6
|Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mayor David Mayer raises Highest property taxes
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC