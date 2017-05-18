Bridge repairs slow traffic in South Burlington
South Burlington Public Works said Friday morning they are doing minor repairs to the temporary bridge on Kimball Avenue, so it's down to one lane. More than 30,000 utility customers in eastern New York are without electricity after severe thunderstorms packing high winds knocked down trees and power lines across the region.
