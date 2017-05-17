Boss Hog release 'Ground Control' vid...

Boss Hog release 'Ground Control' video from new LP, touring

Boss Hog have made a video for " Ground Control ," the new single from Brood X , the band's first album in 17 years. Directed by Andrew Hooper, the video features danger, intrigue, and possible conspiracies and strong lead performances from Cristina Martinez and Jon Spencer, not to mention some cool Coney Island locations.

