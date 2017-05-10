Bennington to hire consultant to appl...

Bennington to hire consultant to apply for a TIF district

20 hrs ago Read more: The Bennington Banner

The Bennington Select Board wants to move quickly if a cap on new Tax Increment Financing districts is lifted at the state level. The board on Monday approved hiring consultants White & Burke Real Estate Investment Advisors Inc., of Burlington, to help the town create a TIF proposal and shepherd it through the lengthy and complex process of applying to the Vermont Economic Progress Council.

Read more at The Bennington Banner.

