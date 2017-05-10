Bennington to hire consultant to apply for a TIF district
The Bennington Select Board wants to move quickly if a cap on new Tax Increment Financing districts is lifted at the state level. The board on Monday approved hiring consultants White & Burke Real Estate Investment Advisors Inc., of Burlington, to help the town create a TIF proposal and shepherd it through the lengthy and complex process of applying to the Vermont Economic Progress Council.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unfriendly City (Aug '15)
|Apr 12
|Malooful islam
|42
|New Vermont Gay Bar Under Fire Over Name Some S...
|Mar '17
|No Guacamole on m...
|18
|What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po...
|Mar '17
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|5
|Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke...
|Feb '17
|Ozzie King Of Zyl...
|2
|Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer
|Feb '17
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|6
|Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mayor David Mayer raises Highest property taxes
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC