Ben & Jerry's won't serve 2 scoops of 1 flavour...
Ben & Jerry's is refusing to serve two scoops of the same flavour of ice cream at its 26 stores in Australia until it legalizes same-sex marriage , the company announced Wednesday. The Burlington, Vt.-based ice cream company is putting pressure on the government to hold a free vote on legalizing marriages between couples of the same sex.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unfriendly City (Aug '15)
|Apr '17
|Malooful islam
|42
|New Vermont Gay Bar Under Fire Over Name Some S...
|Mar '17
|No Guacamole on m...
|18
|What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po...
|Mar '17
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|5
|Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke...
|Feb '17
|Ozzie King Of Zyl...
|2
|Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer
|Feb '17
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|6
|Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mayor David Mayer raises Highest property taxes
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC