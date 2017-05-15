After arrest, undocumented immigrant ...

After arrest, undocumented immigrant says Trump targets activist leaders for deportation

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: Concord Monitor

Migrant Justice activists Zully Palacios , 23, from Peru and Enrique Balcazar, 24, from Mexico speak during a forum at Unitarian Universalist Church in Concord on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. Enrique Balcazar, 24 from Mexico talks about his experiences as a migrant worker during a forum at Unitarian Universalist Church in Concord on Tuesday, May 16, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Unfriendly City (Aug '15) Apr '17 Malooful islam 42
News New Vermont Gay Bar Under Fire Over Name Some S... Mar '17 No Guacamole on m... 18
What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po... Mar '17 Bonehead Brad UVMMC 5
Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke... Feb '17 Ozzie King Of Zyl... 2
News Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer Feb '17 Bonehead Brad UVMMC 6
Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes Jan '17 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Mayor David Mayer raises Highest property taxes Jan '17 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
See all Burlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burlington Forum Now

Burlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Burlington, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,871 • Total comments across all topics: 281,067,183

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC