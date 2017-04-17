Winners of Tufts Poetry Awards are coming to LAa s Central Library
Vievee Francis is the author of the poetry collection “Forest Primeval,” this year's Kingsley Tufts Poetry Award winner. Courtesy photo Phillip B. Williams is still trying to wrap his head around his Kate Tufts Discovery Award for “ Thief in the Interior ,” his first collection of poetry that reflects on such issues as racism, homophobia and love.
