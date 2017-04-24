Vt. Student Accused of Making Death Threats Detained Until Next Court Appearance
A Vermont student accused of sending repeated death threats to several students and teachers at South Burlington High School will remain in federal custody at least until his next court appearance. In a crowded court room in Burlington Monday, Josiah Leach, 18, of South Burlington, made his initial court appearance.
