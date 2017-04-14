Vice President of Communications and ...

Vice President of Communications and Engagement Strategies, University of Vermont Health Network

The University of Vermont Health Network is seeking an exceptional communications executive for a newly created role, the Vice President of Communications and Engagement Strategies. This role requires proven skills in communications, collaboration, brand/messaging campaigns and delivery and will be based in the health network's Burlington, VT headquarters.

