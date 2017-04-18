Vermont bishop to convene first synod for Burlington Diocese since 1962
Bishop Christopher Coyne of Burlington, Vt., announces plans for a diocesan synod during an April 11 chrism Mass at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral in Burlington. Its purpose is to establish a pastoral plan for the immediate future of the Catholic Church in Vermont and to establish particular laws and policies to do so.
