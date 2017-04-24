UVM turning former elementary school into campus arts center
The University of Vermont is transforming what was once an elementary school into an integrated center for the creative arts. The UVM Foundation announced Thursday that a $5 million gift from 1972 UVM graduate Michele Resnick Cohen and her husband Martin Cohen will be used to renovate the Elihu B. Taft School, located at the edge of the Burlington campus.
