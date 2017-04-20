The Young and the Restless

If your firm has been spending big bucks on branding, paying fat bonuses or packing associates off for courses at Harvard Business School, too bad, so sad! You've just wasted your partners' hard-earned money. Rather than those high-priced items, young lawyers care much more about squishier things like firm culture and work/life balance, according to a new survey of more than 1,200 lawyers .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Law.com.