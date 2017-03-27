Soule Monde -- Soule Indomitable at Nectar's
Soule Indomitable Nectar's Burlington, VT March 29, 2017 Continuing to nurture their intermittent but nevertheless ongoing collaboration, members of two of the most distinctive ensembles of Burlington Vermont's current music scene played together each Wednesday evening during March at Nectar's and this final night, the culmination of the run, radiated more than a little of cumulative momentum generated throughout the month consists solely of two musicians, drummer Russ Lawton and keyboardist Ray Paczkowski, long-time members of The Trey Anastasio band among other distinctions including, respectively, Strangefolk and Vorcza. Bassist Josh Weinstein and guitarist/vocalist Bob Wagner are linchpins of the eight-piece Indomitable Soul Band .
