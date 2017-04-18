Russian Sister City Troupe Performs '...

Russian Sister City Troupe Performs 'The Cherry Orchard' in Vermont

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Seven Days

The current political climate between the United States and Russia may be chillier than a Siberian winter, but culturally, Burlington and its Russian sister city, Yaroslavl, still enjoy a warm and fuzzy relationship. This week, Vermonters will have a rare opportunity to take in performances of a play by Anton Chekhov, Russia's most celebrated playwright and short-story author, performed in Russian.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seven Days.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Unfriendly City (Aug '15) Apr 12 Malooful islam 42
News New Vermont Gay Bar Under Fire Over Name Some S... Mar '17 No Guacamole on m... 18
What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po... Mar '17 Bonehead Brad UVMMC 5
Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke... Feb '17 Ozzie King Of Zyl... 2
News Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer Feb '17 Bonehead Brad UVMMC 6
Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes Jan '17 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Mayor David Mayer raises Highest property taxes Jan '17 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
See all Burlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burlington Forum Now

Burlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Dalai Lama
  5. Health Care
 

Burlington, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,259 • Total comments across all topics: 280,433,492

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC