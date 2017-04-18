Russian Sister City Troupe Performs 'The Cherry Orchard' in Vermont

The current political climate between the United States and Russia may be chillier than a Siberian winter, but culturally, Burlington and its Russian sister city, Yaroslavl, still enjoy a warm and fuzzy relationship. This week, Vermonters will have a rare opportunity to take in performances of a play by Anton Chekhov, Russia's most celebrated playwright and short-story author, performed in Russian.

