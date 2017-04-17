Natural gas is leaking from city pipe...

Natural gas is leaking from city pipes, but spotting leaks is getting easier.

Researchers from Colorado State University have been working with Google Street View to map pervasive natural-gas leaks. These leaks come from pipes that can be buried three-to-four feet below city streets.

