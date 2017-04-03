Muslim leader of Vermont Dems details...

Muslim leader of Vermont Dems details party switch

29 min ago

Vermont Democrats have elected a new leader who switched parties in response to discrimination he faced as a Muslim while running for the Legislature as a Republican a decade ago. Faisal Gill, a Burlington attorney, was born in Pakistan and moved to the U.S as a child.

Burlington, VT

