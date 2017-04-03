Lyric Lauds Working Women With 9 to 5
Almost 20 years before the business-casual protagonists of Office Space destroyed a printer with baseball bats, there were the bad, bad ladies of 9 to 5 . Their weapons of choice against their evil boss and bleak workplace oppression? Marijuana, rat poison and a handgun - not to mention kooky ideas such as equal pay for women, flexible hours and on-site company daycare.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seven Days.
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unfriendly City (Aug '15)
|Apr 3
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|41
|New Vermont Gay Bar Under Fire Over Name Some S...
|Mar 13
|No Guacamole on m...
|18
|What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po...
|Mar 7
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|5
|Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke...
|Feb '17
|Ozzie King Of Zyl...
|2
|Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer
|Feb '17
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|6
|Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mayor David Mayer raises Highest property taxes
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC