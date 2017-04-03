Lyric Lauds Working Women With 9 to 5

Lyric Lauds Working Women With 9 to 5

Almost 20 years before the business-casual protagonists of Office Space destroyed a printer with baseball bats, there were the bad, bad ladies of 9 to 5 . Their weapons of choice against their evil boss and bleak workplace oppression? Marijuana, rat poison and a handgun - not to mention kooky ideas such as equal pay for women, flexible hours and on-site company daycare.

