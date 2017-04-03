Hearing scheduled on request to move ...

Hearing scheduled on request to move Fell's 2nd death penalty trial

20 hrs ago Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

A hearing is scheduled on Friday on defense arguments to move the location of a second death penalty trial of a Vermont man in the abduction and murder of a Rutland supermarket worker. The Rutland Herald reports the U.S. attorney's office opposes the request to shift the proceeding from Rutland to Burlington for 36-year-old Donald Fell.

