Harris Phest To Honor Late Comedian Harris Wittels
Harris Wittels was a comedian, writer, producer and podcaster who never hid his love of Phish and the jam scene ahead of his tragic death in 2015. He not only wore Phish t-shirts on Parks And Recreation , a show for which we was a writer and executive producer, but he also launched a multi-part podcast called Analyze Phish .
