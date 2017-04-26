Grace Potter Announces Lineup for Grand Point North Festival
Grammy-nominated musician Grace Potter announced today the lineup for the 2017 Grand Point North music festival. The Trey Anastasio Band will join Potter, Dawes, Mondo Cozmo, Joseph, Hurray For The Riff Raff, Low Cut Connie, Son Little, and Tank & The Bangas for the annual festival, scheduled for September 16 and 17 at Burlington, Vermont's Waterfront Park.
