'Godfather of Grass' deported from Canada to face pot charges in the U.S.

Authorities in the U.S. believe John Robert 'Johnny' Boone is the leader of a drug ring called the 'Cornbread Mafia.' A man known as the Godfather of Grass, who escaped the grasp of U.S. federal agents almost a decade ago, was deported from Canada on Wednesday and was being held in a Vermont prison pending his return to Kentucky to face marijuana charges.

