Get Your Phish Food Fix at Ben & Jerry's Free Cone Day

For ice cream lovers, next Tuesday is the day to bypass that beloved pint of ice cream sitting in the freezer for a free cone of your favorite kind of Ben & Jerry's ice cream. Ben & Jerry's Free Cone Day returns on Tuesday, April 4, which means participating locations will give out free cones of ice cream between 12 and 8 p.m. If that first cone is not enough, customers can get back in line for another round.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.