Get Your Phish Food Fix at Ben & Jerry's Free Cone Day
For ice cream lovers, next Tuesday is the day to bypass that beloved pint of ice cream sitting in the freezer for a free cone of your favorite kind of Ben & Jerry's ice cream. Ben & Jerry's Free Cone Day returns on Tuesday, April 4, which means participating locations will give out free cones of ice cream between 12 and 8 p.m. If that first cone is not enough, customers can get back in line for another round.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unfriendly City (Aug '15)
|Thu
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|40
|New Vermont Gay Bar Under Fire Over Name Some S...
|Mar 13
|No Guacamole on m...
|18
|What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po...
|Mar 7
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|5
|Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke...
|Feb '17
|Ozzie King Of Zyl...
|2
|Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer
|Feb '17
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|6
|Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mayor David Mayer raises Highest property taxes
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC