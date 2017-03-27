Get Your Phish Food Fix at Ben & Jerr...

Get Your Phish Food Fix at Ben & Jerry's Free Cone Day

For ice cream lovers, next Tuesday is the day to bypass that beloved pint of ice cream sitting in the freezer for a free cone of your favorite kind of Ben & Jerry's ice cream. Ben & Jerry's Free Cone Day returns on Tuesday, April 4, which means participating locations will give out free cones of ice cream between 12 and 8 p.m. If that first cone is not enough, customers can get back in line for another round.

