Classes canceled Friday after threats to South Burlington School District

There will be no school in the South Burlington school district Friday after students and faculty have been plagued by threats all week. South Burlington Police say they're now getting help from the FBI to find out who is sending messages saying they want to murder people at South Burlington High School.

