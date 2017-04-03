Clarivoy Hires Dealer.com's Benjamin M. Hadley as Vice President of Strategy
COLUMBUS, OH, USA, April 6, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clarivoy , the auto industry's leading provider of Multi-Touch Attribution , today announced it has hired Benjamin M. Hadley, formerly Senior Sales Director at Dealer.com, as Vice President of Strategy. In his new role Hadley will be responsible for account growth and extension sales, facilitating customer satisfaction measurement, product feedback and new business development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unfriendly City (Aug '15)
|Apr 3
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|41
|New Vermont Gay Bar Under Fire Over Name Some S...
|Mar 13
|No Guacamole on m...
|18
|What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po...
|Mar 7
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|5
|Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke...
|Feb '17
|Ozzie King Of Zyl...
|2
|Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer
|Feb '17
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|6
|Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mayor David Mayer raises Highest property taxes
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC