Clarivoy Hires Dealer.com's Benjamin M. Hadley as Vice President of Strategy

COLUMBUS, OH, USA, April 6, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clarivoy , the auto industry's leading provider of Multi-Touch Attribution , today announced it has hired Benjamin M. Hadley, formerly Senior Sales Director at Dealer.com, as Vice President of Strategy. In his new role Hadley will be responsible for account growth and extension sales, facilitating customer satisfaction measurement, product feedback and new business development.

