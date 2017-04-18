Charge me up: Rural electric drivers face 'range anxiety'

Sunita Halasz has tips for "driving electric" along lonely roads in New York's Adirondack Mountains: know the locations of charging stations, bring activities for the kids during three-hour recharges, turn on the energy-hogging window defroster in just 10-second bursts. "When we really go anywhere, I have a whole list of phone numbers of friends who live all over the Adirondacks," Halasz said during a charging stop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.