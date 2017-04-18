Burlington parks director will now lead Vermont United Way
Burlington's director of the Parks, Recreation and Waterfront Department is leaving his post to head up the United Way of Northwest Vermont. Jesse Bridges tells the Burlington Free Press that he will leave his current position in May. Bridges will be working toward the United Way's goals of improving communities in Vermont hurt by substance abuse and unemployment.
