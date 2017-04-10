BTV Ignite hires new leader
The organization tasked with making the Queen City a high-tech hub says that Dennis Moynihan will be taking over come June. Mayor Miro Weinberger, D-Burlington, launched the project four years ago with a goal of getting more out of the city's broadband infrastructure to boost education and the economy.
