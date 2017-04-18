Boy honored after saving girl from septic tank

Quinnlan Kittson, 10, heard a scream from his friend Hannah Danaher after the girl fell into a septic tank, according to Burlington, Vermont-based WCAX . "I jumped on top of the septic tank cover, it flipped behind my back and I fell in and I put my hands out and when they got me out there were nail marks in the ground from me trying to hold myself up," Hannah told WCAX.

