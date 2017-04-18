Ben Sargent Stars in New Diy Network Series Backyard Goldmine, Premiering 4/25
Renovator, designer and chef Ben Sargent stars in BACKYARD GOLDMINE, a new DIY Network series that will showcase Ben's mission to convert homeowners' unused backyard buildings into remarkable rental properties. Premiering Tuesday, April 25, at 10 p.m. ET/PT, the 10-episode series will follow Ben, a former Cooking Channel host, as he cleverly transforms broken sheds, dilapidated barns and dismal outbuildings into fabulous and functional sources for added income.
