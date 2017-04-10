A Catholic reads the Bible, Week 52: Alpha and Omega
I knew page 1394, the end of the book of Revelation, was coming, but man, I didn't expect to cry over it. I laughed at myself for being so emotional.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.
Comments
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unfriendly City (Aug '15)
|Wed
|Malooful islam
|42
|New Vermont Gay Bar Under Fire Over Name Some S...
|Mar '17
|No Guacamole on m...
|18
|What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po...
|Mar '17
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|5
|Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke...
|Feb '17
|Ozzie King Of Zyl...
|2
|Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer
|Feb '17
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|6
|Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mayor David Mayer raises Highest property taxes
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC