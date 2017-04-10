A carbon tax by any other name

Wednesday Apr 12

Like zombies on television, the carbon tax, once left for dead, has returned from Montpelier's political graveyard to torment the living. Rep. Selene Coburn sent us a 825-word essay on Monday about four separate statehouse proposals intended to improve the environment, redistribute tax revenue and discourage the use of fossil fuels.

