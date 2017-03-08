Woman faces charges related to overdo...

Woman faces charges related to overdose death

A Wilmington woman is now the third person facing charges related to a Bennington woman's death from a heroin overdose in December. Police believe a 28-year-old woman they arrested this week supplied the heroin that caused the overdose.

