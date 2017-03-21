Winter 2016-17A goes down as 6th warmest on record in...
Even with intense winter storms, the United States felt the sixth warmest winter in the 123 years on record, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration . Across the South, Midwest, mid-Atlantic and Northeast, 16 states experienced record warmth.
