UVM to start teaching for-credit courses in prison
The University of Vermont is going to be teaching courses in some of the state's prisons in hopes of educating inmates in the traditional liberal arts to help them build a better life once they've been released. When professors begin offering the first courses at Vermont's women's prison in South Burlington next spring, the school will be participating in the Consortium of the Liberal Arts in Prison, a program that originated at New York's Bard College.
