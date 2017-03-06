Town meeting ballots pose a variety of questions
In Burlington, voters will consider a $19 million school building improvement plan and advisory article on raising Vermont's minimum wage to $15 an hour. In Barre, residents will decide whether to add a 1 percent local meals, rooms and alcoholic beverage tax to help pay for street reconstruction and other municipal services.
