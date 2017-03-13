The Latest: Vermont city records 2nd-biggest snowfall ever
Even as the big storm that pummeled the Northeast winds down it is still setting records: It is now the second largest snowstorm ever recorded in South Burlington, Vermont. By late Wednesday afternoon the National Weather Service said the storm that began Tuesday had dumped 29.9 inches at the airport in South Burlington, the second most since records began being kept in the late 1800s.
