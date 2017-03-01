Soule Monde Shares Video For New Single 'Rocket'
Tomorrow, Ropeadope Records will issue a new Soule Monde album entitled Must Be Nice . The duo of drummer Russ Lawton and keyboardist Ray Paczkowski have shared a video for the album track "Rocket" in advance of Friday's official release.
