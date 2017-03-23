Puppets in Education teach Fischer Elementary School students about diversity, bullying
Puppeteer Karen Sharpwolf leads Fisher Elementary School students in some stretching and dancing on Monday morning during a production of the Kids on the Block - Vermont where puppets talk to students about the acceptance of learning differences and how to put a stop to bullying. Kids on the Block - Vermont out of Burlington,visit students at Fisher Elementary school on Monday morning to teach them about leaning differences, anti bullying and healthy behaviors using music, dancing and puppets.
