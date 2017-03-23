Puppets in Education teach Fischer El...

Puppets in Education teach Fischer Elementary School students about diversity, bullying

Puppeteer Karen Sharpwolf leads Fisher Elementary School students in some stretching and dancing on Monday morning during a production of the Kids on the Block - Vermont where puppets talk to students about the acceptance of learning differences and how to put a stop to bullying. Kids on the Block - Vermont out of Burlington,visit students at Fisher Elementary school on Monday morning to teach them about leaning differences, anti bullying and healthy behaviors using music, dancing and puppets.

