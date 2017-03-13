Poultney teen loses bail appeal to hi...

Poultney teen loses bail appeal to high court

19 hrs ago Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

The Vermont Supreme Court has rejected an appeal to modify the bail of a Poultney teen charged with shooting his friend in the head last year. Nineteen year-old William Bailey was charged in December with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting that killed 19-year-old Daniel Heins.

