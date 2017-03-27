Police investigating stabbing in Burl...

Police investigating stabbing in Burlington

Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

One person was rushed to the hospital and another is in custody after what witnesses described as a bloody stabbing in downtown Burlington. Burlington Deputy Police Chief Shawn Burke said police were called to the scene shortly before 2 p.m. They found bystanders trying to help the victim who was stabbed in the neck.

