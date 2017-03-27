Pianist Beatrice Rana Attracts Fans of Classical, and Italian
The acclaimed Italian pianist Beatrice Rana leads a life of constant international travel. That's what one might expect of a soloist who won, at the age of 20, the 14th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition's silver medal and audience award.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seven Days.
Comments
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unfriendly City (Aug '15)
|Thu
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|40
|New Vermont Gay Bar Under Fire Over Name Some S...
|Mar 13
|No Guacamole on m...
|18
|What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po...
|Mar 7
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|5
|Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke...
|Feb '17
|Ozzie King Of Zyl...
|2
|Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer
|Feb '17
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|6
|Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mayor David Mayer raises Highest property taxes
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC