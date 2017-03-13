Phish Shares Highlights Of 1997 Benefit Show At Flynn Theater In Burlington
The Flynn Theater in Burlington, Vermont was the site of Phish concert performed on this date 20 years ago. Instead of the usual Spotify Playlist, this week's Saturday Stream installment features official audio highlights from the benefit held to support Lake Champlain, which have been shared on the anniversary of the show that took place March 18, 1997.
