Person stabbed near popular outdoor shopping, dining plaza

17 hrs ago

Someone has been stabbed near a busy outdoor pedestrian shopping and dining plaza popular with locals and tourists in downtown Burlington, Vermont. Police are investigating the stabbing near the Church Street Marketplace, which features historic architecture, year-round festivals, street entertainers and music.

