Parmelee Post: Angry Comments Turned to Energy

A Burlington tech startup has introduced a revolutionary new product that it claims has the potential to completely eradicate the use of fossil fuels for generating power. In what was billed as a once-in-a-lifetime event Friday night, the founders of Gandhi Tech Enterprises unveiled JuiceStrokesTM, a computer keyboard that converts angry internet comments into a renewable clean energy source.

