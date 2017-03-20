Organizer: ICE Detention of Immigrant...

Organizer: ICE Detention of Immigrant Rights Activists in VT is Clear Case of Political Retaliation

15 hrs ago Read more: Democracy Now

In Burlington, Vermont, at least three prominent immigrant rights activists have been arrested in recent days. All three-Cesar Alex Carrillo, Enrique Balcazar and Zully Palacios-are leaders or members of the group Migrant Justice.

