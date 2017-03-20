Organizer: ICE Detention of Immigrant Rights Activists in VT is Clear Case of Political Retaliation
In Burlington, Vermont, at least three prominent immigrant rights activists have been arrested in recent days. All three-Cesar Alex Carrillo, Enrique Balcazar and Zully Palacios-are leaders or members of the group Migrant Justice.
