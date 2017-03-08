Norwood Kiwanis Club names Citizen of the Year
Norwood Kiwanis Club named Vanessa Stanka Kiwanis Citizen of the Year at its dinner meeting held on March 6. Vanessa is a third grade student at Trinity Catholic School in Massena, and she resides in Norwood with her parents Brian and Linda. Vanessa is an outstanding young lady, whose generosity and commitment to helping others is an inspiration to us all.
