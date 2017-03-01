New Vermont Gay Bar Under Fire Over Name Some Say is Transphobic
The Burlington, Vermont area's first dedicated gay bar in eleven years is set to open next week, but its questionable name has drawn sharp criticism . "It is a term that has been used among gays and drag queens for decades intended to be positively gender-bending," McGaughan wrote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Towleroad.
Comments
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unfriendly City (Aug '15)
|Wed
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|36
|What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po...
|Feb 26
|BLM equals KKK
|3
|Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke...
|Feb 20
|Ozzie King Of Zyl...
|2
|Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer
|Feb 11
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|6
|Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes
|Jan 31
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mayor David Mayer raises Highest property taxes
|Jan 31
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Bernie Sanders Wants Donald Trump To Know He Al... (Dec '15)
|Dec '16
|Long Island Liberal
|46
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC