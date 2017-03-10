Middlebury Interactive Languages, Qatar Foundation International...
Celebrating National Foreign Language Week, Middlebury Interactive Languages announced today that it has received a grant from the Qatar Foundation International to provide up to 16 student scholarships for the 2017 Arabic Summer Academy at St. Michaels College in Burlington, VT. The four-week immersion program provides high school students with the unique opportunity to accelerate Arabic language learning and cultural understanding utilizing principles of Middlebury College's Language Schools' renowned world language curriculum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Vermont Gay Bar Under Fire Over Name Some S...
|2 hr
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|14
|What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po...
|Mar 7
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|5
|Get Anxiety P ills and Others
|Mar 4
|hjhyu
|1
|Unfriendly City (Aug '15)
|Mar 1
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|36
|Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke...
|Feb 20
|Ozzie King Of Zyl...
|2
|Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer
|Feb 11
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|6
|Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC