Middlebury Interactive Languages, Qatar Foundation International...

Celebrating National Foreign Language Week, Middlebury Interactive Languages announced today that it has received a grant from the Qatar Foundation International to provide up to 16 student scholarships for the 2017 Arabic Summer Academy at St. Michaels College in Burlington, VT. The four-week immersion program provides high school students with the unique opportunity to accelerate Arabic language learning and cultural understanding utilizing principles of Middlebury College's Language Schools' renowned world language curriculum.

