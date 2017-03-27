Marshfield blacksmith shop burns down
"It was pretty much on the ground when we got here," said Assistant Chief Will Schwarz, Marshfield Volunteer Fire Department. Steve Bronstein's Blackthorne Forge went up in flames around 11 p.m. Tuesday.
